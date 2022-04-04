CT scan specialist at Chamba college soon, says minister

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 3

The post of CT scan specialist would be filled soon in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC) Chamba, said Rajiv Saizal, Health and Family Welfare Minister while presiding over a Jan Manch programme at Sundla gram panchayat in Chamba district today.

The minister also assured that posts of health worker would be filled soon as the department had started the recruitment process of women health workers.

Describing social security as a priority sector of the state government, he said that the government had decided to raise the age limit of beneficiaries to 60 years for eligibility under social security pension and increase the income limit from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

Saizal said doctors had been appointed by the government in remote areas on priority. During the past four years, 1,700 posts of doctor had been filled in the state. Necessary steps were being taken for infrastructure development in various health centres.

Earlier, while resolving the problems of people, Saizal directed HRTC officials to start operation of buses on the routes temporarily closed during the corona period.

The minister asked local administration of Salooni to prepare agenda regarding various complaints related to the NHPC in various gram panchayats around Sundla area and take necessary action to resolve the issues.

At jan manch programme, various problems and demands were presented most of which were resolved on the spot while the remaining were sent to the departments concerned.

FDRs and baby kits were distributed to five beneficiaries under ‘Beti Hai Anmol Yojana’ and eight gas connections were distributed under Mukhyamantri Grihani Suvidha Yojna. Health checkup of 68 persons were conducted by health department and disability certificates of 13 people were also made.

The minister also visited the exhibition put up by various departments on the occasion.