 CTA hails US Senate's nod to Resolve Tibet Bill

  • Himachal
  • CTA hails US Senate’s nod to Resolve Tibet Bill

CTA hails US Senate’s nod to Resolve Tibet Bill

CTA hails US Senate’s nod to Resolve Tibet Bill


Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 18

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has welcomed The Resolve Tibet Bill, “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act”, which was unanimously approved by the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on April 16.

The committee’s approval of the Bill was a further confirmation of the United States’ policy of advocating a peaceful dialogue between the Dalai Lama or his representative and the People’s Republic of China to resolve the Tibet-China conflict. The Bill had already been passed in the US House of Representatives and could now move to the Senate floor, the CTA said.

It added that the Bill also aimed at countering disinformation propagated by the Chinese government regarding Tibet, including fabricated narratives about Tibet’s history, culture, people and institutions such as that of the Dalai Lama.

The CTA asked the Chinese government to stop spreading disinformation about Tibet and its history and enter into sincere negotiations over Tibet’s status. “We must get this bipartisan Bill over the finish line because the people of Tibet deserve a say in how they are governed,” The CTA release said.

In his official ‘X’ account, Sikyong Penpa Tsering posted, “Grateful to witness the Resolve Tibet Bill pass the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This marks a significant first step towards countering China’s false narrative on Tibet’s history. I thank SFRC Chairman Senator Cardin and all members for their unwavering support.”

Namgyal Choedup, Representative of Office of Tibet, North America, said: “Tibetans hold the US Congress in high regard and are always grateful for the support of the American people. With today’s vote, the United States is once again showing that it is the leader on the international stage when it comes to advancing the just cause of the Tibetans. We thank the members of the committee for moving the Resolve Tibet Bill to the Senate floor, and we call on the Senate to pass it without delay.”

