 CUHP campus priority for candidates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • CUHP campus priority for candidates
dharamsala BYPOLL face-off

CUHP campus priority for candidates

CUHP campus priority for candidates


Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 16

The Dharamsala Assembly bypoll will witness a triangular contest involving rebel Congress MLA and now BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma, Congress candidate and former Mayor of Dharamsala Davinder Jaggi and Independent candidate Rakesh Chaudhary.

To focus on infra development

My focus would be the development of infrastructure and the creation of jobs in the IT and tourism sectors in Dharamsala. — Sudhir Sharma, BJP Candidate

Land transfer for cuhp campus

The BJP failed to resolve the CUHP issue. After the poll, the government will deposit the amount needed for the transfer of land at Jadrangal. — Davinder Jaggi, Congress Candidate

Expediting work on stalled projects

Speeding up stalled projects such as the Unity Mall proposed in Dagwar, IT park in Chaitaru and OBC Bhavan are among my priorities. — Rakesh Chaudhary, Independent nominee

All candidates are vouching for the development of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, bringing up the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) north campus at Jadrangal area and other development projects such as an IT park.

Congress candidate Davinder Jaggi terms Sudhir Sharma as a traitor while the latter says that he has made a sacrifice for the development of the Dharamsala constituency. Rakesh Chaudhary, who is fighting as an Independent candidate, blames both main political parties for ignoring Dharamsala.

Sudhir Sharma, when asked about his vision for the constituency, said as Dharamsala was on the international tourism map there was a need to create infrastructure to cater to the demands of local people and floating population of tourists coming to the area. “My focus would be development of infrastructure and creation of jobs in IT and tourism sector in Dharamsala,” he said.

Sharma said that bringing up the CUHP campus at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, IT park, upgrade of the Dagwar milk plant and creating employment in rural areas through women self-help groups would be his priorities for Dharamsala if he was elected an MLA.

Asked as to what compelled him to quit the Congress and resign as an MLA, Sudhir said that the biased and vindictive approach of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu towards development projects in Dharamsala forced him to resign from the Congress and join the BJP.

Sukhu had stalled the CUHP campus proposed in Dharamsala and was creating bottlenecks in the progress of almost every development project in the constituency. “I raised my voice against the stalled projects in the party, in the Assembly and then in public but when nothing happened, I decided to leave the party in the interest of my constituency,” he said.

He said that bad governance of the Congress regime, no accountability and unfulfilled promises would decide the voting pattern in the forthcoming byelection.

Asked about his vision for the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, Davinder Jaggi said that CUHP campus at Jadrangal in Dharamsala would be his top priority. Most of the leaders, who were elected earlier from Dharamsala, had played politics over the issue. The BJP failed to resolve the issue though it had government at the Centre as well as in the state. As soon as the elections get over, the Congress government would deposit the amount required for the transfer of land at Jadrangal in the name of the CUHP, he added.

He said that bringing up an IT Park and the proposed Unity Mall would be his other priorities in case he was elected. Bringing up parking areas and providing facilities in merged areas of the Dharamsala MC would also be his areas of concern.

About the six rebel Congress MLAs, Jaggi said that they had deserted the party and the mandate given to them by the people of their constituencies. He added that the people of Dharamsala would vote for the Congress as development was possible only if the area has a ruling party representative. People are angry with Sudhir Sharma for deserting the party, he claimed.

Rakesh Chaudhary, while campaigning in rural areas of Dharamsala today, said his foremost priority would be to bringing up of the campus of the CUHP. The project was of utmost importance for the development of the area and was being delayed for political reasons. Speeding up wok on stalled projects such as the proposed Unity Mall in the Dagwar area, IT park in Chaitaru and the OBC Bhavan were also his priorities.

Asked why he quit the BJP and was now contesting as an Independent candidate, Chaudhary said that he had joined the party in 2022 and thought that it would help him expedite development in Dharamsala. “However, people did not like my joining the BJP. They wanted me to contest as an Independent candidate. So, I resigned from the BJP and am now contesting as an Independent candidate,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Haryana-based sharpshooter involved in Delhi car showroom firing killed in encounter

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies