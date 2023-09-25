CUHP, French institute to engage in exchange programmes

Dharamsala, September 24
Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with St Marie de Chavagnes Institute, Cannes, France.
Under the agreements, students and faculty members of the CUHP and St Marie de Chavagnes Institute, France, will get an opportunity to engage in exchange programmes where they can share their knowledge and experiences, explore new academic approaches and enhance their skills.
Bansal, in a press note issued here recently, said the exchange of faculty members and students would enrich their experience and promote global outlook. The MoUs would lend impetus to joint research and educational development.
He said the resources of both institutions would be used in research projects, which would ultimately benefit students and society in both countries.
