CUHP holds camp to popularise maths

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 21

Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, has taken up an initiative to popularise mathematics in remote villages of Chamba district.

The Aryabhatta Math Club of the Srinivasa Ramanujan Department of Mathematics in the university conducted an orientation meeting at Hatli panchayat in collaboration with the gram panchayat and block development council, in Chamba district, said VC Sat Prakash Bansal.

#chamba #Dharamsala