CUHP, Indiana varsity join hands

Dharamsala, June 26
The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), Indiana, Pennsylvania, USA, are set to enhance their bilateral ties in academics and research. Four delegates from IUP visited CUHP and held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and the deans of the various schools at the university’s office in Dharamsala yesterday. While addressing the meeting, VC SP Bansal outlined the importance of academic collaboration between the universities.
He said the aim of the meeting was to make the already signed MoU functional at the ground level. “Our university aims to become a research university and, therefore, internationalisation of academic collaboration will open more avenues,” he added.
The IUP delegation including Dr Michele Petrucci, Senior International Officer; Dr Curtis Scheib, Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, Media, and Public Affairs; Dr Prashanth Bharadwaj, Interim Dean of the Eberly College of Business; and Divyashree Ravishankar, Director of the IUP India Management Programme at PES University.
The universities agreed to start 4 to 5 joint programmes, for which a plan of action is to be developed. These programmes would include options for earning degrees from both institutions, facilitated by online mode and in-person exchanges.
In the context of enhancing research ties between the universities, a joint research committee will be formed.
