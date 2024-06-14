CUHP inks pact on quality education

Dharamsala, June 13
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, Gandhinagar to promote quality education and high-end research. The objective of this MoU is to facilitate cooperation in research and teaching of specified subjects of Library and Information Science or any other branch of Library and Information Science.
The MoU was signed in the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat. On this occasion, CUHP Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal, INFLIBNET Director Devika Madalli, CUHP Registrar Suman Sharma, Dean (School of Mathematics and Computer and Information Science) Dr Dimple Patel, Head of Department of Library and Information Science Dr Shivram Rao K were present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure