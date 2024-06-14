CUHP inks pact on quality education

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 13

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, Gandhinagar to promote quality education and high-end research. The objective of this MoU is to facilitate cooperation in research and teaching of specified subjects of Library and Information Science or any other branch of Library and Information Science.

The MoU was signed in the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat. On this occasion, CUHP Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal, INFLIBNET Director Devika Madalli, CUHP Registrar Suman Sharma, Dean (School of Mathematics and Computer and Information Science) Dr Dimple Patel, Head of Department of Library and Information Science Dr Shivram Rao K were present.

