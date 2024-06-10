CUHP introduces 4-yr BCom (Hons)

Dharamsala: The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) has introduced four-year BCom (Hons) from this academic session. VC Sat Prakash Bansal said the course would be conducted in accordance with the provisions detailed in the NEP-2020. Commerce Department’s head Mohinder Singh said students wishing to leave studies after the first year will be given a certificate course degree and students who leave studies after the second year will be awarded a diploma, he said. If students want to leave studies after three years, they will be awarded a BCom degree, and the interested students can continue further studies for BCom (Hons/Research), he said.
