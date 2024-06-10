CUHP introduces 4-yr BCom (Hons)

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala: The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) has introduced four-year BCom (Hons) from this academic session. VC Sat Prakash Bansal said the course would be conducted in accordance with the provisions detailed in the NEP-2020. Commerce Department’s head Mohinder Singh said students wishing to leave studies after the first year will be given a certificate course degree and students who leave studies after the second year will be awarded a diploma, he said. If students want to leave studies after three years, they will be awarded a BCom degree, and the interested students can continue further studies for BCom (Hons/Research), he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.