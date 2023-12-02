CUHP, ISRO to work on lightning forecast system

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 1

The CUHP in collaboration with the ISRO will work on detection modelling and analysis for the prediction of lightning in the atmosphere.

VC of the CUHP Sat Prakash Bansal said that cloudbursts had become a regular phenomenon in the Himalayas and other parts of the world. “Cloudbursts are a warning of alteration in the existing global environment, called climate change. Lightning leads to the production of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere, which is a precursor to ozone production. Anomalies in global environmental conditions were found due to these irregular atmospheric lightning patterns. This causes global concern and hence there is need for research with regard to detection, modelling and analysis to enable lightning prediction. This project is a milestone in impactful research emerging from collaboration between ISRO and the CUHP,” he added.

#Dharamsala #ISRO