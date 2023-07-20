CUHP leads in NEP implementation: VC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 19

Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), said the university had taken a lead in implementing the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

“This has led to a lot of improvement in the quality of education,” he said while addressing a press conference here yesterday.

The VC said he was hopeful that the implementation of the NEP-2020 would help the university in getting excellent NAAC grading. He said the CUHP was the first university in the country to develop guidelines in the form of a booklet for the implementation of NEP-2020.

The university is playing an important role in community development by adopting villages and linking education with community development, he said.

On July 29, 2021, the Ministry of Education introduced multiple entry and exit system in educational programmes. “The guidelines thereof have been fully implemented by the university. The regulations as regards Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) have also been implemented,” he added.

The ABC is a digital storehouse entity of the academic credit database of a higher education institution, whose stakeholders would be students. The IDs of all 2,200 students of the university had been generated on the ABC portal. Due to that, they would now get the benefit of Academic Bank of Credit and the NEP. “Now students can get their degrees printed anywhere through DigiLocker,” he said.

