CUHP proves to be the ‘tycoon’ at Sri Sai University management fest

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 29

Sri Sai University, Palampur, organised Tycoon — an inter-university and college management fest — here yesterday. As many as 100 students from six universities and 14 colleges participated in the fest.

The chief guest of the event, Vice-Chancellor Ashok Saryal said such an event provided opportunities to budding managers to conceptualise, innovate and implement their ideas and learn from their fellow participants. He advised students to focus on basic skills rather than complex ones. NN Sharma, in his address, highlighted the current market situation and consumer behaviour.

The chief guest at the concluding session — Pro Chancellor Kanwar Tushar Punj — expressed happiness over the organisation of the Management Mahotsav and thanked the organisers and participants.

Several programmes — including declamation, solo dance, quiz and extempore competitions — were organised at the fest.

In the declamation competition, Ruchi (Government College, Nagrota Bagwan) stood first while Aastha Jaswal (Government College, Dharamshala) and Suruchi Sharma (Government College, Palampur) were second and third respectively. In solo dance, Nandini (SSU, Palampur) grooved her way to the first position while Divyanshu (Government College, Nagrota Bagwan) and Danish (Government College, Dharamshala) stood second and third respectively.

In the quiz competition, Ishaan and Abhishek (Central University of Himachal Pradesh) bagged the first while Sahil and Abhishek (Shri Sai University, Palampur) stood second, and Anshika and Atish (Shri Sai University, Palampur) were third.

In the extempore contest, Sneha (Central University of Himachal Pradesh) was first while Divyanshu (Himachal Industrial and Educational Training, Shahpur) was second and Swatika (K. l. B. D.A. V. College, Palampur) was third.

The Overall Champion trophy was bagged by Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala.

Management HoD OC Rana thanked all the deans, HoDs and the faculty of the university for the successful organisation of the event.

