CUHP to promote khadi products

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 28

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is collaborating with the Himachal Khadi Mandal, Kullu, to promote khadi products.

Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said yesterday that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises had launched the Khadi Mahotsav. Under this programme, the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme was started to promote khadi, handloom, handicrafts and products of village industries.

“The CUHP in collaboration with the Himachal Khadi Mandal, Kullu, is organising the Khadi Mahotsav on the Dharamsala campus of the CUHP. They are selling a diverse range of products such as khadi fabrics, sarees, dress material, kurtas, jackets, bedsheets, beauty and other products. Household items are also on display,” he added.

Bansal said that the objective of the mahotsav was to make the residents of Dharamsala, especially the youth and students, aware about khadi and encourage them to adopt it. It also aims at encouraging people to be ‘’vocal for local’’.

He added, “This type of awareness and encouragement will help in providing employment opportunities to weavers and workers engaged in cottage industries. This is a step towards a ‘’self-reliant India’’ and our small effort is to promote khadi and village industries, handloom, handicrafts and goods produced under the One District One Product programme and in various traditional and cottage industries.”

#Dharamsala #Kullu