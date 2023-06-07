Cultural fervour grips 101st Kasauli Week celebrations

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 6

Mesmerising cultural activities at the annual Kasauli Week celebrations are leaving Kasauli visitors mesmerised. The 101st Kasauli Week is being organised at the Kasauli Club here.

A slew of cultural programmes, including a ghazal performance by Ranbir Kumar and a Sufi performance featuring Sa Re Ga Ma fame Vishal Arora, lit up the club last evening.

Performances by The Karma Band, a band of specially-abled persons, and artistes from Rajasthan’s Ranthambore, led by vocalist Vinod Kumar, left the audience spellbound.

On June 8, Star TV fame Hanit Taneja will sing at the Punjabi Night. On June 9, a fashion show will be organised. Leading models will participate in the event and the much-awaited Members Night to crown the Kasauli King and Queen will also be held. More festivities are packed for the coming days which include a live performance by Star Voice of India fame Pritika Bhasin. The beating retreat ceremony will be held on June 11.

Kasauli Club chairman Brig CS Pathania graced the occasion and said, “Kasauli Week brings together city residents, visitors and club’s esteemed members for an immersive experience like no other.” Club’s executive secretary Col SS Sidhu said, “The week-long extravaganza will offer a range of activities and festivities.”

Balbir Singh Mangat, chairman of the sports and entertainment sub committee, Kasauli Club, said, “The celebration aims to showcase the unique heritage and charm of Kasauli. There are activities including food festivals, sports tournaments, workshops, and competitions.”