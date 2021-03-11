Cultural function at Raj Bhavan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

A cultural program ‘Swar Manjari’ was organised at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today.

Students of Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Chaura Maidan, Shimla, gave an impressive performance on the occasion.

“Himachal Pradesh has rich culture and traditions and the folk music, theatre and dance are also very rich,” he said.