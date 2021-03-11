Culvert on Hira Nagar-Shrog road choked

A culvert under the Hira Nagar-Shrog road has been blocked by the muck that was dumped at nearby forested area. As a result, the water of a stream is flowing over the road. The authorities concerned should clear the muck and also check dumping of debris in the forest. — Vijay, Hira Nagar, Shimla
Street flooded in Sarkaghat
The Kunlag street adjoining the main market in Sarkaghat has been flooded after heavy rain. Water has entered the shops due to which many persons have suffered heavy losses. The authorities concerned should take note and provide immediate relief. — Rajan, Sarkaghat
Water enters Houses in Rampur
The water that had gathered at a bus stop has started entering several houses of Nithar in Rampur. The water started flowing towards the residential area as proper drainage is lacking near the bus stop. The PWD should immediately take corrective measures. — Residents, Nithar, Rampur
What our readers say
