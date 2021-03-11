Culvert on Hira Nagar-Shrog road choked

A culvert under the Hira Nagar-Shrog road has been blocked by the muck that was dumped at nearby forested area. As a result, the water of a stream is flowing over the road. The authorities concerned should clear the muck and also check dumping of debris in the forest. — Vijay, Hira Nagar, Shimla

Street flooded in Sarkaghat

The Kunlag street adjoining the main market in Sarkaghat has been flooded after heavy rain. Water has entered the shops due to which many persons have suffered heavy losses. The authorities concerned should take note and provide immediate relief. — Rajan, Sarkaghat

Water enters Houses in Rampur

The water that had gathered at a bus stop has started entering several houses of Nithar in Rampur. The water started flowing towards the residential area as proper drainage is lacking near the bus stop. The PWD should immediately take corrective measures. — Residents, Nithar, Rampur

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com