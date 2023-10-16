Curtain down on Khushwant Singh Litfest

Shimla, October 15
The 12th edition of Khushwant Singh Litfest came to an end at Kasauli today. The three-day event saw several discussions on a variety of subjects, with speaker coming from fields as diverse as sports, cinema, armed forces, literature, medicine, etc. At the conclusion of the event, Rahul Singh, son of Khushwant Singh, hoped the discussions during the event must have inspired many to “Be the change you want to see”, the theme of the event this year.
On the concluding day of the event, Anjum Hasan, a novelist, spoke about her novel ‘History’s Angel’, which is about the life of a Muslim in the present-day India. Set in Delhi, the novel brings out anxiety among Muslims through the life of a middle-aged history teacher in a Delhi school.
In other session during the day, Vikramjit Singh, a philanthropist, spoke about how he and his team arranged and distributed oxygen concentrators in Punjab when Covid-19 was at its peak. In other session, film star and politician Raj Babbar dwelt on his struggles.
