Curtains on 3-day Piplu fair

Our Correspondent

Una, June 20

The three-day district-level Piplu fair culminated yesterday at Piplu village in the Bangana subdivision of Una district. Town and Country Planning, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Former minister Kuldip Kumar was the guest of honour, while Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma presided over the closing ceremony. Dharmani visited exhibitions displayed by different departments and distributed prizes to winners of various sports and cultural activities held during the fair.

Speaking on the occasion, he said during the last few years, facilities for the fair had been spruced up, and the festival had witnessed an increase in visitors. The minister said the state government was working towards harnessing the vast tourism potential of Kutlehar — including the Gobind Sagar lake and the surrounding mountain ranges of Solasingi and Ramgarh Dhaar.

Adventure water sports activities in Gobind Sagar and paragliding activities from the high mountain peaks of Garbhasada village had been notified by the Tourism Department, he added. Dharmani referenced the Sukh Ashray scheme for orphaned children and the Sukh Shiksha scheme for the welfare of single mothers and their children, besides talking about the Rs 1,500 monthly pension scheme for all women of the state aged between 18 and 60 years.

He announced that a sum of Rs 25,000 would be given to the Piplu Fair organising committee. On the occasion, he released a booklet depicting the history of the fair.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una