Curtains on Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup at Narwana

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 17

The Paragliding Accuracy Pre World Cup concluded at Narwana, near Dharamsala, today. Aman Thapa emerged the overall champion while Akshay Kumar stood second and Sushant Thakur was third. Those standing first, second and third were awarded Rs 1.50 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000, respectively.

In the Indian national competition, Akshay Kumar stood first, Sushant Thakur second and Yograj third. The winners of this category were given cash prizes and medals worth Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. In the women’s category Tarannum stood first, Sapna Kumari second and Pauline Preach third. In this category, the winners were given cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Congress MLA from Dharamsala Sudhir Sharma, who presided over the concluding ceremony, distributed prizes to the winners. Addressing the participants on this occasion, he said that establishing Kangra as a tourism capital was one of the top priorities of the state government. Efforts were being made to increase adventure tourism activities in the state.

He said that better facilities for paragliding would be created in Narwana town. A training institute will be opened so that the youth can be motivated towards paragliding and more and more youth can get employment.

