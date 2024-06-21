Cutting of hills in Mandi banned until August 31

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 20

District Magistrate and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Apoorv Devgan has issued an order imposing a complete ban on the cutting of mountains in the district till August 31.

The orders will come into force with immediate effect. Due to the restrictions, cutting of mountains for any kind of private development and construction activities will be completely banned except the disaster mitigation works and reconstruction of affected buildings and roads.

The ban on cutting works has been imposed with the intention of protecting human life during the monsoon season, ensuring the safety of the infrastructure in villages, preserving the fragile ecological environment of the district and limiting the damage caused by landslips.

The DM has issued these orders in compliance with the orders issued under Section 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, by the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management.

The DM has directed all the agencies engaged in road construction works in the district, Project Directors of the NHAI and PMIU, all Sub-Divisional Officers and Executive Magistrates to ensure strict compliance of the orders.

Violation of the orders shall be a punishable offence under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and all Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Executive Magistrates of the district and officials authorised by the SDM shall be authorised to initiate legal proceedings under Section 60 of the Act. Any person violating the order shall be prosecuted as per the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Act.

