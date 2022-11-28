Cyber crime cases on the rise in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 27

Cyber crime cases are on the rise in Kangra district. The police have launched an awareness campaign but still criminals are duping people.

Police sources said people from different parts of the district have filed 991 complaints of cybercrime this year. Cyber criminals had cheated people of about Rs 1 crore in the district this year.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said efforts were being made to hold awareness camps in schools, colleges and other places to make people aware about the modus operandi of cyber criminals.

In many cases, cyber criminals had been arrested from states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, he added.

The sources said that the cyber criminals were finding new ways to dupe people. In the recent past, many people in Kangra had received phone calls that their electricity bills had not been paid and they could lose their power connections.

Cyber criminals had also cheated people on the pretext of providing them with FASTags for their vehicles, the police sources said.