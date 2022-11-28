 Cyber crime cases on the rise in Kangra : The Tribune India

Cyber crime cases on the rise in Kangra

Cyber crime cases on the rise in Kangra

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 27

Cyber crime cases are on the rise in Kangra district. The police have launched an awareness campaign but still criminals are duping people.

Police sources said people from different parts of the district have filed 991 complaints of cybercrime this year. Cyber criminals had cheated people of about Rs 1 crore in the district this year.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said efforts were being made to hold awareness camps in schools, colleges and other places to make people aware about the modus operandi of cyber criminals.

In many cases, cyber criminals had been arrested from states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, he added.

The sources said that the cyber criminals were finding new ways to dupe people. In the recent past, many people in Kangra had received phone calls that their electricity bills had not been paid and they could lose their power connections.

Cyber criminals had also cheated people on the pretext of providing them with FASTags for their vehicles, the police sources said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

5
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

6
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

7
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

10
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Top News

5,000 ‘fake’ pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...

For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror: PM Modi in Gujarat

Gujarat elections 2022: For votes, UPA govt went soft on terror, says PM Modi

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt

'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...

Amritsar: Peddler held with heroin, guns ‘delivered via drone’

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...

Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt

Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

'Payment to cane growers within month of purchase'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans ~2.28-crore rebuild

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula ZP poll

Five from Chandigarh Tricity win Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Two carjacking gangs on the prowl in Mohali

No NOC for former Punjab ADGP’s farmhouse, but nod to eco-tourism project

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

Sisodia takes on BJP over waste management

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

Court raps cops over delay in giving Jamia violence file to counsel

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Film theatre at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, set for upgrade

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with varsity