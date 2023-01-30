Cyber criminals create fake Instagram account of Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, demand money in his name

PTI

Shimla, January 30

Suspected cyber criminals have allegedly created a fake Instagram account of Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and are demanding money in his name.

Arlekar said on Monday that some miscreants were demanding money using a fake account created in his name and asked people not to entertain their demands.

Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint.

Last year, suspected cyber criminals had allegedly impersonated senior leaders and bureaucrats such as the chief minister and the chief secretary to extract money on the pretext of a medical emergency.

About 18,000 complaints of cyber-crime have been received in Himachal Pradesh in the past five years. Of these, 50 per cent pertained to financial frauds, police officials said.