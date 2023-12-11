Cybersecurity expert interacts with IIIT students

Our Correspondent

Una, December 10

Gurcharan Singh, an expert in cybersecurity and digital forensics, interacted with students during ‘UnaTalks’ organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Saloh village in Una district on Saturday.

Ravi Sharma, chairperson of the IIIT Board of Governors, in a press note issued here, said the session was interactive and students were provided with a dynamic learning experience. He added that the objective of ‘UnaTalks’ was to enhance the exposure of students through sharing of experience and knowledge by eminent persons from scientific fields. Sharma said it was the third episode of ‘Una Talks’. IIIT Chairperson S Selvakumar was also present.

Gurcharan is a faculty of Cyber Crimes at the Cyber and Information Security Division (CDTI), Bureau of Police Research and Development in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

