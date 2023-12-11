Cybersecurity expert interacts with IIIT students

Una, December 10
Gurcharan Singh, an expert in cybersecurity and digital forensics, interacted with students during ‘UnaTalks’ organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Saloh village in Una district on Saturday.
Ravi Sharma, chairperson of the IIIT Board of Governors, in a press note issued here, said the session was interactive and students were provided with a dynamic learning experience. He added that the objective of ‘UnaTalks’ was to enhance the exposure of students through sharing of experience and knowledge by eminent persons from scientific fields. Sharma said it was the third episode of ‘Una Talks’. IIIT Chairperson S Selvakumar was also present.
Gurcharan is a faculty of Cyber Crimes at the Cyber and Information Security Division (CDTI), Bureau of Police Research and Development in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll