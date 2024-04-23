Cycle rally on election awareness

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 22

In an effort to ensure maximum voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections, a cycle rally, themed “My Vote, My Future”, would be organised in Chamba on April 28.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer, Mukesh Repaswal said this initiative aimed at raising awareness about voting rights.

Repaswal said cycle rally would be held in collaboration with the Drona Society and the primary objective of the event would be to encourage public participation in the democratic process and increase voter turnout in the district.

He added that the cycle rally would commence from the Millennium Gate, Chamba, at 7 am. Participants would ride through Bharmour Chowk, Mugla, Karian, and Rajera before returning to the Millennium Gate. Winners would be felicitated upon completion of the event.

Repaswal also highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote voter education and participation through the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. He urged all district residents to actively participate in the Lok Sabha polls.

