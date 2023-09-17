Cycling contest

Mandi, September 16
A two-day cycling competition began at Barbog village in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The event, being organised by the Cycling Association, was inaugurated by Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur. Around 50 cyclists from various states are taking part in it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire
War-like provisions recovered from slain militants
CWC demands increase in upper quota limit
Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...
Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh
Expresses concern over Manipur situation