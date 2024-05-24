Cyclists to pedal around 10 districts on May 26

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

The Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh (CAHP) will be organising a ‘Bicycle ‘Rally’ on May 26 across 10 districts of the state to promote voter awareness and participation in the upcoming elections. The rally will feature participation from locals, civil society groups, youth organisations and volunteers.

The cycle rally will be covering Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Hamirpur districts making it the biggest single day mobilisation of cyclists and youth giving a message for healthy democracy. The cyclists will pedal around the city/town in a 15-km loop.

Apart from this, each district will also host events to engage the community and spread the message of the importance of voting.

State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said, “Through this rally, we aim to reach out to citizens across Himachal Pradesh, in all areas, to educate them about the power of their vote. We encourage everyone to join us in this effort to strengthen our democracy by ensuring every eligible voter is informed and motivated to participate in the electoral process.”

Participation in the rally is open to all. The Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh has also invited citizens, especially youth and first-time voters, to be a part of this rally.

CAHP secretary Mohit Sood said, “We are thrilled to join hands with the CEO to organise these events across the state making it the biggest cycling mobilisation activity aimed for a healthier democracy and ensuring that voters are aware of the democratic rights.”

