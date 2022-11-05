Cyclothon at Lawrence School

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, along with its alumni association, The Old Sanawarian Society, is organising a Cyclothon Tour De Sanawar 2022, on the school premises on November 6. More than 150 cyclists, including students, amateurs, professionals and mountain bikers, from across North India will participate in the cyclothon sponsored by Hero Cycles. The first edition of the Tour-De-Sanawar cyclothon was held in 2018.

GST Session held at St Bede's College

The Placement and Career Guidance Cell and the Commerce Department of St Bede's College, Shimla, organised a session on Goods and Service Tax (GST) on Friday. Poonam Thakur, Assistant the Commissioner, state Taxes and Excise Department, Shimla, informed the students about GST, its features, advantages and various slabs of the tax. She concluded the session by asking students about their feedback regarding the tax system.

Portmore girls visits APG University

A group of Portmore schoolgirls, along with their teachers, visited APG Shimla University on an educational tour on Friday. Class XII students were told about crimes and detection of criminals through forensic techniques. They were also given information about hotel management and preparation of various dishes by the Department of Hotel Management and Hospitality. Students were then taken to the engineering lab, where they got to know about various engineering techniques.