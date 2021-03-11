Cyclothon in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 13

The Dharamsala Smart City authorities organised a cycle marathon to mark 75 years of Independence here today.

Participants carried the Tricolours as they went around the city on the earmarked route. Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor gave away the prizes to the winners.

The Police Training College, Daroh, held a rally in which police personnel went around the area on motorcycles carrying the national flags. Tiranga marches were also carried out by many organisations.