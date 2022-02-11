Himachal government increases DA by 3 pc, to be paid with salary in March

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 10

The Himachal Government today enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) paid to all its employees from the present 28 per cent to 31 per cent from July 1, 2021. The orders in this regard were issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Prabodh Saxena here.

As per the orders, the DA shall be paid in cash along with the salary of February payable in March while the arrears accrued from July 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 would be credited to the GPF accounts of the employees. The interest on this account shall accrue from March 1, 2022.

The enhancement in the DA by three per cent is likely to put an additional burden of about Rs 6,000 crore on the government exchequer. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had made a formal announcement about the three per cent hike in DA for government employees.

In case of employees, who have retired during this period or who have closed their GPF accounts and employees who are covered under the contributory pension scheme, the arrears on account of the release of additional installment of DA with effect from July 1, 2021 will be paid in cash along with the salary of February.

There are about 2.25 state government employees, including about 30,000 contract, part-time, daily wage, voluntary and para workers. The highest number of employees are employed in the education, public works, irrigation and public health, police and health departments.

#jai ram thakur