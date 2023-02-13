 Dadh villagers decide to install martyr's statue on their own : The Tribune India

Dadh villagers decide to install martyr's statue on their own

Dhumal govt had announced memorial to Major Som Nath Sharma in 2011

Dadh villagers decide to install martyr's statue on their own

A small statue of Major Som Nath was installed at Palampur after Kargil War in 2001.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 12

After running from pillar to post for the past 10 years to set up a statue of martyr Major Som Nath Sharma, residents of Dadh village have decided to raise funds from the public and install it on their own.

Major Som Nath Sharma was martyred in Kashmir in 1947 while leading his unit to Badgam village for evicting Pakistani raiders from the Srinagar airport. For his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the country’s first Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award.

Since no member of the martyr’s family now lives in his native Dadh village, therefore no school, college or any other institute has come up in his memory in the past 75 years.

However, his small statue installed in Palampur after the Kargil War in 2001 is also in a bad shape. In 2011, the Prem Kumar Dhumal government had announced to set up a memorial at his native Dadh village.

However, the Dhumal government was changed in 2012 and the new Congress one did not show any interest in setting up the statue of the martyr.

Rajinder Chaudhry, a resident of Dadh village, who has been fighting for the installation of the martyr’s statute or memorial gate for the past 10 years, says despite assurances, no funds have been given for the statue. He had met former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbadhra Singh in this regard, but in vain. “Now, we will raise funds from the public and set up the martyr’s statue at Dadh village,” Chaudhry added.

Major Som Nath Sharma was born on January 31, 1923, at Dadh village, 15 km from Palampur. He belonged to a military family wherein his father, brothers and a sister served in the Army. He went to Sherwood College in Nainital and at the age of 10, enrolled in the Prince of Wales Royal Military College, Dehradun, before joining the Royal Military Academy on February 22, 1942.

On November 3, 1947, Major Somnath Sharma and his company was ordered to reach Badgam village to take charge of the situation there.

His left hand was already injured and in a plaster cast. However, he insisted on being with his company in the combat. A group of 500 raiders approached Badgam from Gulmarg and soon surrounded the company from the three sides. Major Sharma’s company was under heavy fire and in mortar bombardment, sustained heavy casualties.

Dharamsala SDM Shilpi Beakta said a proposal for the construction of Major Som Nath Sharma’s memorial in Dadh village was under consideration with the state government. “However, no funds have been released.”

Special 'langar' that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old 'Khaira Baba' evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine's
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he's dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother's head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


