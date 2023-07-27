Dagshai road caves in, was sinking since work to widen National Highway-5 started

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 26

A key road leading to the Dagshai Cantonment from Dosarka on the National Highway (NH)-5 has caved in at several places after heavy rain. As a result, travelling on the road has become risky.

School buses, Army trucks and heavy vehicles, besides local residents use the road to travel to Dharampur, Kasauli and Chandigarh.

“A major part of the road caved in after the recent spell of torrential rain. Its condition is deteriorating with every spell of rain,” said Jaspal Singh, a Dagshai resident.

The road began sinking ever since the work to widen the Dharampur-Kumarhatti section of the National Highway-5 was started. Though the protection work have been undertaken on the exposed slopes by raising reinforced concrete walls, they have started wearing out.

