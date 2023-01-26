Dah Division displays military equipment at Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur

Palampur, January 25
The Dah Division of the Indian Army organised an equipment display event on the theme ‘Know Our Armed Forces’ at Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) here as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.
Maj Gen MP Singh, GOC, Dah Division, and HPAU Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary jointly inaugurated the two-day event yesterday.
Various activities such as pipe band display, dog show, horse riding, helicopter slithering, artillery gun and infantry mortar drills were conducted during the event.
The event was aimed to motivate local youth and children while showcasing the military prowess. It also paid tribute to the brave men who laid their lives in the line of duty to ensure the safety and territorial integrity of India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...