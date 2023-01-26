Dah Division displays military equipment at Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 25

The Dah Division of the Indian Army organised an equipment display event on the theme ‘Know Our Armed Forces’ at Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) here as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Maj Gen MP Singh, GOC, Dah Division, and HPAU Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary jointly inaugurated the two-day event yesterday.

Various activities such as pipe band display, dog show, horse riding, helicopter slithering, artillery gun and infantry mortar drills were conducted during the event.

The event was aimed to motivate local youth and children while showcasing the military prowess. It also paid tribute to the brave men who laid their lives in the line of duty to ensure the safety and territorial integrity of India.

#Agriculture #indian army #Palampur #republic day