Daily HRTC bus service to Chintpurni, Jwalaji shrines

Our Correspondent

Una, October 19

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said a daily bus service under the Religious Tourism Circuit Bus Service campaign of the state government has been started to cater to tourists visiting the shrines of Chintpurni in Una district and Jwalaji in Kangra district.

In a press release issued here today, the DC informed that the air conditioned bus will start from Dharamsala at 8 am and reach Chintpurni at 10.30 am. Thereafter, it will start from Chintpurni after a two-hour halt and reach Jwalaji at 2 pm. Again, after a two-hour halt, the bus will start its return journey to Dharamsala where it will reach at 5.30 pm.

Raghav Sharma said this bus service had been named as ‘Pratham Darshan Sewa” and the price of the ticket had been fixed at Rs 400. If any devotee opts for the ‘Sugam Darshan’ facility available at Mata Chintpurni temple, it can be availed at Rs 220 per person. This facility entitles the devotee to travel by e-cart from Mai Das Sadan to the temple, reach the temple premises by lift and quick ‘darshan’.

The DC informed that the booking for the bus service can be done from any HRTC booking counter, adding that the bus service is the initiative of the HRTC and district administrations of Una and Kangra.

#Kangra #Una