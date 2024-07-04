Daily report of liquor sale, seizure sought

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, July 3

District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa today said there were 84,491 voters, including 42,491 female, in the Dehra Assembly constituency.

He said that 100 polling booths would be set up in the constituency. He directed officials to provide all necessary facilities at the booths where proper signage, drinking water facilities, proper lighting, ramp and basic toilet facilities would be available.

He said that any complaint related to the election could be made on cVIGIL, and it would be resolved within 100 minutes. He added that special steps were being taken to activate flying squads and permanent checkpoints 24 hours a day.

Besides, the Excise Department had been directed to submit a daily report on the sale of liquor and the seizure of illegal liquor.

