Dairy farmers being fleeced in Kangra, says Kewal Singh Pathania

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 26

Congress workers led by HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania today met Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal against the high prices of fodder in the district.

Later, Pathania alleged that the dairy farmers of the district were suffering due to high prices of fodder. The prices of fodder that were about Rs 700 per quintal has gone up to Rs 1700 per quintal. The people, who are bringing and selling fodder from the adjoining state of Punjab, were fleecing the dairy farmers of the district, he alleged.

“Their weighing was faulty. We have requested the DC to direct the weights and measures department to check the weighing equipment of the people supplying fodder in the state”, he alleged.

The government should come to the help of dairy farmers of the state who are facing shortage of fodder and are being fleeced by suppliers, he said.