Dalai Lama able to walk after knee replacement surgery in US, say personal physicians

Dharamsala, July 4
After a successful knee replacement surgery at a top New York hospital, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is rapidly recovering and able to walk, two of his personal physicians said on Thursday.
"His Holiness is rapidly recovering and able to walk. Soon, he will move to a place with a better environment. There's nothing to worry about," said the physicians -- Tsetan D Sadutshang and Tsewang Tamdin -- in an update on the fifth day of the knee surgery.
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, who describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk, will turn 89 on July 6.
In a medical bulletin, David J. Mayman, MD, Chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery, said, "During the first week after knee replacement, the primary objective is to minimize inflammation and swelling. His Holiness is mobile and walking with our physical therapy team."
The second week involves the progression of walking and physical therapy exercises.
"I would expect His Holiness to continue to improve in terms of his knee and walking over this coming year," Mayman added.
