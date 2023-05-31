Dalai Lama begins teaching session

- The Dalai Lama started a two-day teaching session at the main Tibetan temple in McLeodganj on Tuesday. A large number of Tibetan youth took part in the session
- In the morning, he gave an introductory teaching on The Three Objects of Refuge (kyapdro ngotro) and conducted the Ceremony of Generating of ‘Bodhichitta’ (semkye)
