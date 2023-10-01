Dalai Lama cancels sermons after doctors advise him rest

Dharamsala, October 1
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has cancelled his sermons on October 2 and 3 as he is suffering from a “persistent cold”, his office said.
“On the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s personal physicians, His Holiness will take rest due to a persistent cold,” a statement said.
“In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days. We kindly request everyone's understanding,” the statement said.
The 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is scheduled to visit Sikkim on October 11-12. He will give a sermon at Salugara, West Bengal on October 15 before his tour to Karnataka in November.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Like Chandrayaan, Indo-US relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countrie...
UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event
Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...
CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; government to ensure maximum punishment: CM N Biren Singh
Violent protests by students rocked the state capital on Sep...
Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi
Following recent killings, Pakistan’s ISI relocated several ...
Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested
Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...