Dalai Lama cancels Sikkim visit

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 25

The Dalai Lama was offered prayers for his long life by students, staff and former students of the Institute of Buddhist Dialectics, as well as members of Sera Jé Hardong Khangtsen, the Tibetan Chamber of Commerce, and the Lha Ngam Phun Sum regional organisation today.

The Dalai Lama had suffered from flu earlier this month. Since then concerns were being expressed about his falling health. He had also visited New Delhi for medical checkup. Though his personal physician has allayed fears regarding his health, his travel schedules for November have been cancelled.

As per information posted on the official website of the Dalai Lama, in view of the recent bout of flu, his personal physicians have advised him against travelling, as it will hamper his full recovery. After careful consideration it has been decided that the Dalai Lama will not visit Sikkim next month and also his planned visit to South India (Bylakuppe and Hunsur) scheduled for the second half of November to mid-December has been cancelled. There is, however, no change in the Dalai Lama’s planned visit to Bodhgaya starting in the second half of December.

While attending the long-life prayers offered to him, the Dalai Lama seemed joyful as he waved to the members of the crowd. The ceremony began with the recitation of praise to the Buddha. Ganden Tri Rinpoché and Kewtsang Rinpoché presided over the ceremony. Today’s proceedings were the culmination of seven days’ preparations during which monks recited prayers.

