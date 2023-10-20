Dalai Lama cancels trips to Sikkim, Karnataka after doctors advise him rest

Dharamsala, October 20
The visits of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to Sikkim and Karnataka in November-December have been cancelled on the advice of doctors following his suffering a recent bout of the flu, his office here said on Friday.
According to the doctors, the visits could hamper his full recovery.
"In view of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's recent bout of the flu, his personal physicians have strongly advised that any travel will be taxing for His Holiness and more importantly, hamper his full recovery.
"We have, therefore, after careful consideration, decided against his visiting Sikkim in the month of November 2023 and to also cancel His Holiness' planned visit to South India (Bylakuppe and Hunsur) scheduled in the second half of November to mid-December 2023," the Dalai Lama's office said.
