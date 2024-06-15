Dalai Lama congratulates Mexico prez

Dharamsala, June 14
The Dalai Lama has written to Claudia Sheinbaum to congratulate her on being the first woman to be elected the president of Mexico.
“I believe women are more empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of others,” he wrote. “I first learned from my loving mother. There is also scientific evidence that when it comes to compassion, women are more sensitive to others pain. Therefore, I have long been a proponent of women’s leadership, and it is a source of great inspiration,” he added.
