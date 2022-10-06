Dalai Lama congratulates Nobel Prize winners

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 5

The Dalai Lama today congratulated this year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics.

In a statement issued here today, the Dalai Lama said, “I am pleased to learn that this year’s Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to three scientists, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, for their work in developing experimental tools that have laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology. I offer my congratulations to them for their pioneering research.

“In my discussions with scientists over almost four decades, I have had several conversations with Professor Zeilinger in relation to quantum physics. We first met in 1997 here, following which I visited his laboratory at the University of Innsbruck in 1998. We have subsequently met in Dharamsala during meetings of the Mind and Life Institute.

“I rejoice that this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Anton Zeilinger and his colleagues for work that has so much potential to bring benefit to the whole of humanity,” said the Dalai Lama.

