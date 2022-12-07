Dalai Lama joins Koo, gets 10,000 followers in a day

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 6

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, joined Koo, an Indian social media platform, recently. The spiritual leader got a very warm welcome on Koo as he gained 10,000 followers within a day.

Verified under the username @dalailama, he has posted messages in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian Thai, Vietnamese, Portuguese and Bahasa using the multi-lingual feature of the app.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and co-founder, Koo, said, “Koo is now blessed to have the presence of his holiness the Dalai Lama. He is one of the most beloved and recognised spiritual leaders of our time. We are happy to provide a platform that will enable his followers, who are spread across the world, to engage with him in a language of their choice. Koo is going global, and we have crossed 50 million downloads.”

He added that many eminent personalities such as Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and Brazil’s President-Elect Lula da Silva had joined the platform.

#dalai lama #Dharamsala