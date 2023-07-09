Dalai Lama leaves for Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 8

The Dalai Lama left for Leh and Ladakh from Dharamsala early this morning. Devotees and well-wishers had lined up on the streets to greet him.

The Dalai Lama will give teachings on the mornings of July 21, 22 and 23 at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar at the request of the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association.

On July 21 and 22 mornings, he will give teachings on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Boddhisatva.