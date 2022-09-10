Dalai Lama mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death

Dharamsala, September 9
Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama today mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, according to an official statement released here. The Dalai Lama wrote to His Majesty King Charles III and expressed his condolences to the Royal family.
The Dalai Lama wrote, “Her reign, as Britain’s longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for many people alive today.”
