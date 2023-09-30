Dalai Lama opens college in Baijnath

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 29

The Dalai Lama inaugurated Khangar Druk Dhamakara College in the Tashi Jong monastery in the Baijnath area of Kangra district yesterday. The college would offer degrees in Buddhism based on Nalanda traditions.

Centre came to the aid of Tibetans In the 1960s, Tibetans began to live in Chauntra, Bir and Tashi Jong. Since then, the Centre and the Himachal Government had given them whatever help they could offer. Kishori Lal, Baijnath MLA

The Dalai Lama said that the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, which has been restricted by Communist Chinese forces in Tibet, was flourishing because of the strong faith of Tibetan people. “This dharma tradition has neither declined, nor become diluted, because you all have worked hard. Today, there is growing interest in our knowledge and traditions among Buddhists in China as well as scholars and scientists in other parts of the world. Scientists in particular are interested in what we have to say about the workings of the mind and emotions and the nature of reality,” he added.

The Dalai Lama said, “We combine the practice of awakening mind of bodhichitta with an understanding of emptiness. Things appear to have an independent existence, an identity that cannot be found when we search for it. Therefore, we say that things only exist by way of designation.”

He said, “If you are filled with anger and jealousy, you won’t be happy. These emotions are rooted in a self-centredness and self-cherishing that can lead to harm and the outbreak of war. Compassion and bodhichitta, on the other hand, are a source of peace.”

The Dalai Lama said, “I studied Buddhist scriptures since I was a child and worked to integrate what I learned within. As Buddhists liberation and enlightenment are our goals. People readily talk about peace in the world, but it will only be established when we develop peace of mind within. When we gain a clearer understanding of the workings of the mind and emotions, we learn how much we need love and compassion in the world. More and more people are coming to appreciate this.”

Earlier, Rinpoché welcomed the Dalai Lama. He declared that the Institute follows the Nalanda tradition and attracts students from across the Himalayan region.

