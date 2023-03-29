Dalai Lama recognises Mongolian boy as third highest spiritual leader

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 28

The Dalai Lama has recognised Khalka Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, a boy of Mongolian ethnicity who was born in the US, as the reincarnation of the third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism.

Dhampa Rinpoche is one of the twin boys named Aguidai. His father Altannar Chinchuluun is a mathematics professor in the US, the sources here said.

The Dalai Lama’s recognition of a Mongolian boy living in the US as the reincarnation of an important Lama is likely to evoke a reaction from the Chinese Government. Important Lama’s of Tibetan Buddhism play an important role in finding the next Dalai Lama. Already, the Chinese Government has claimed that it will decide on the reincarnation of the present Dalai Lama but the Tibetan government-in-exile strongly resisting the move.

Panchen Lama, one of the top Lamas of Tibetan Buddhism, who plays a role in selecting the next Dalai Lama, was already under the control of the Chinese Government. As per the Tibetan government-in-exile, the Chinese Government took the child into custody just after the present Dalai Lama recognised him as Panchen Lama. Tibetans have been carrying out a campaign for the past two decades, seeking the whereabouts of Panchen Lama.

Another important Tibetan Lama, the Karmapa, who had left India a couple of years ago, has not returned. As per the sources, he has taken the citizenship of Dominican Republic and is now travelling to western countries.