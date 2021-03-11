Dalai Lama to attend long life prayer

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 6

The Dalai Lama will attend a long life prayer offered to him by the Sakya Tibetan Buddhist Tradition at the main Tibetan temple at McLeodganj in Dharamsala on the morning of May 25.

On June 1 and 2, the Dalai Lama will give two-day teaching on Tsongkhapa’s In Praise of Dependent Origination (tendrel toepa) for the Tibetan youth at the main Tibetan Temple in the morning.

From July 8 to 10, he will confer the Heruka Initiation of the Luipa Tradition in the morning at the request of Gyudmey and Gyuto Tantric Colleges at the Dharamsala venue.

