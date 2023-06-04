Dalai Lama to deliver sermon in McLeodganj

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 3

The Dalai Lama will deliver a sermon on Geshe Langri Thangpa’s ‘Eight Verses of Mind Training’ at the Main Tibetan Temple at McLeodganj tomorrow. He will also conduct the ceremony for generating ‘Bodhichitta’ in the morning. The teachings will mark the occasion of Shakyamuni’s (Gautam Buddha’s) birth, enlightenment and paranirvana day on June 4.

The Dalai Lama also expressed condolences to the victims of the Odisha train accident yesterday. He wrote a letter to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressing his condolences at the tragic train collision that took place in Balasore last evening.

He said, “I offer my condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for all the injured persons and others affected by this tragedy.”

“As a mark of solidarity with the residents of Odisha, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) is making a donation towards medical treatment, as well as relief and rescue efforts,” he added.