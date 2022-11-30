Dalai Lama to deliver sermons at Bodh Gaya

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 29

The Dalai Lama will attend a long-life prayer ceremony offered to him by the Drepung Gomang Monastery and the Lhadhen Chotrul Monlam Chenmo Trust from around 8 am at the main Tibetan temple.

The Dalai Lama will be travelling to Bodh Gaya in Bihar and give teaching for three days on the mornings of December 29, 30 and 31 at the Kalachakra ground.

On December 29 and 30 mornings, the Dalai Lama will give teachings on Nagarjuna’s commentary on Bodhicitta. On December 31 morning, he will confer the Blessing of 21 Tara.

The Dalai Lama will attend a long-life prayer offered to him by the Geluk Tibetan Buddhist tradition at the Kalachakra ground on January 1 morning.