Dalhousie MLA pays homage to Netaji

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, January 23

The local MLA DS Thakur and other dignitaries today paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Banikhet in Chamba district.

The school also organised a painting competition to celebrate the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. As many as 40 students from different schools of the district participated in the competition. Samiksha won the first prize while Devendar and Ojaswani secured the second and third position.